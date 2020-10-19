Great deals with free delivery on Aliexpress

Aliexpress is one of the best-known Chinese stores with everything the consumer loves most: good products and an affordable price. In addition, it is also known for providing security and ease of delivery.

The good news is that the platform has several products with free shipping and we have separated the best offers for you to check out.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

With Android TV 9.0 system, it turns any TV into a smart TV. In addition, the gadget also has integrated streaming services, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. It has 8 GB of internal memory, 1 GB of RAM and a four-core CPU. The Mi TV Stick also supports Dolby Audio and plays content in 1080p, without 4K support.

Edifier X3 Bluetooth Headset

The wireless headset from Edifier stands out for its good value for money, as it offers low price and good audio quality. It is waterproof and sweatproof, and also features a voice assistant, touch control and battery for up to 24 hours of playback.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Smartband

With color AMOLED technology screen, Xiaomi’s smart watch has a powerful battery (125 mAh) and a single charge guarantees up to 14 days of life. With the accessory you can monitor your sleep, your heart rate and your physical activities.

Smart lamp Avatto

The smart lamp is a gadget connected to Wi-Fi and can be controlled directly by your smartphone, which allows you to be more efficient and practical. With 12W of power, the Avatto model can be controlled by voice with support from Alexa or via Google Home. It also saves 80% energy, when compared to common models.



