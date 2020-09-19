Great collectible car that could belong to Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are a powerful music couple. They have been together for more than a decade and their love grows stronger every day. They like to give each other expensive gifts, and most of the time, there is always a car involved.

Beyonce once bought Jay-Z the Bugatti Veyron, a car that currently costs $ 1.7 million.

Beyoncé is also the proud owner of the Mercedes McLaren SLR, a car that has since become a collector’s item.

Beyoncé arriving at a event in a SLR Mclaren Mercedes-Benz wearing a dress from Tom Ford’s Fall/Winter 2003 collection for Gucci and denying being homophobic on the red-carpet. Glamour. pic.twitter.com/3RvOGPbwYF — Rashida Renée (@evilrashida) March 20, 2019

The base price of the car is $ 400,000, which is a lot of money for a vehicle that was last made in 2010.

