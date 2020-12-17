Great collaboration from Qualcomm and Google

Qualcomm continues to think of ways we can improve our lives for us. The company recently introduced the Snapdragon 888 on-chip system for high-end devices and the Snapdragon 678 processor for the middle segment. The new processors are designed to greatly improve the overall phone experience for upcoming phones. Qualcomm also announced its collaboration with Google to work on Project Treble. In fact, this can be described as an extension of the ongoing project, as it aims to improve the system and make more phones powered by Snapdragon run on the latest Android version.

With this move, more Snapdragon mobile processor devices will be able to get new versions from the Android team. In fact, this is possible without switching to a new phone equipped with the latest Snapdragon chipset. However, the main purpose is to use a common software lever to upgrade the devices.

So we can think that updates will be available in one place soon. Such an idea would reduce the resources and time spent updating a phone. The latest Android OS versions are available soon from a single source.

Qualcomm and Google are joining forces to offer four Android OS versions alongside four years of security updates. In fact, long-term update support is possible with Project Treble, but a four-year commitment is made only for those who work on Snapdragon 888. By now, we know that the versions of the Samsung Galaxy S21 to be sold abroad will be released with this chipset.

“We are excited to work with Google to expand our support for Android OS and security updates on future Snapdragon mobile platforms using Project Treble enhancements,” said Kedar Kondap, VP of Product Management at Qualcomm. said. “Through this collaboration, we expect an accelerated Android OS upgrade process on Snapdragon-based devices, while providing a superior user experience for end users.”

The Android development team also announced that Qualcomm is expanding its support for Android updates on its mobile platforms. Thanks to a strengthened partnership with the chipset manufacturer, OEMs will be able to offer faster platform updates to their customers.

Project Treble makes this possible. Faster and easier deployment has always been targeted so Android device users won’t have to wait long for OS upgrades and security updates. The Android team has made significant progress in this area over the years, but there is still room to go for improvement.

Rapid release updates were promised with Project Treble when it first launched in 2017. We remember that this revolutionized the porting of Oreo AOSP custom ROMs. It contributed to the faster release of Android operating system updates. So far this project has been supported by Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Asus.

The closer Qualcomm and Google work together will benefit the Android community. According to a Qualcomm representative shared by a source, the company will “support the release version + 3 OS upgrades for a total of 4 major Android OS versions.” This means that Snapdragon 888 will support Android 11, 12, 13 and 14. That means three years of important operating system updates and four years of security updates will be available.



