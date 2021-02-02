Great collaboration from Ford and Google

Ford and Google announced that they have formed an exclusive strategic partnership to accelerate Ford’s transformation strategy and take the connected vehicle experience to a new and unique dimension. Moreover, Ford will use Google Cloud as a cloud provider to leverage Google’s expertise in data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Within the scope of this partnership planned to last 6 years; From 2023 onwards, integrated Google applications and services on Ford and Lincoln vehicles will be supported by Android.

Acting with an innovative approach, Ford and Google also announced that they will establish a new joint working group called Team Upshift. The new formation, which brings together the knowledge and skills of the two companies, will offer data-based solutions that accelerate Ford’s transformation and take the personalized consumer experience to a whole new dimension. These innovative solutions; It includes developing new shopping experiences when purchasing vehicles for customers, creating new purchase proposals based on data, and more.

Starting later this year as a cloud provider, Google will support Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and data analytics to accelerate Ford’s digital transformation, streamline its operations, and strengthen its reliable and secure cloud-connected vehicle technologies. technologies that will help. Ford plans to do some work with the Google Cloud platform. These are listed as follows:

To further improve customer experiences with innovative technology and personalized services.

Accelerate the modernization of product development, production and supply chain management, including through Vision AI (Next Generation Visual Recognition) research for staff training and more reliable plant equipment performance.

Implementation of data-driven business models that result in real-time notifications, such as making maintenance or exchange recommendations to customers.

Ford customers will begin to benefit from 2023. Ford and Google are creating a common vision to minimize driver distraction and deliver updates to customers with enjoyable, safer and more efficient connected vehicle experiences. From 2023, Ford and Lincoln customers will begin to benefit from unique digital experiences built on the Android operating system, integrated Google applications and services that include global map and voice technology.

Drivers will be able to drive without taking their eyes off the road and hands on the wheel, already doing their job with the Google Assistant. With Google Maps, they will be able to reach their destinations faster with real-time traffic information, automatic rerouting, lane guidance and more. With Google Play, they will be able to access their favorite apps to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more. These applications have been optimized and integrated for in-vehicle use.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said, “While Ford pioneered the most important transformation of the history in connectivity and autonomous driving within the scope of its electrification strategy, Google also brought together an innovation power that will offer its users a unique experience and modernize our business. creating. ” he spoke.

The collaboration allows Google, Ford and third-party developers to develop applications that are constantly evolving and provide a more personalized user experience. Emphasizing the importance they place on creating Ford-specific products and services that everyone should have, Farley said, “This integration will give our teams access to top-notch applications and services from Google while developing innovations for Ford and Lincoln customers.”

Saying, “Ford has been leading the automotive industry with innovative solutions from the first assembly line to the most up-to-date driving assistance technologies for nearly 120 years,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, “The automotive We are proud to present Google’s advanced artificial intelligence, data analytics, computing and cloud platforms to deliver technologies. said.