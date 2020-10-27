Grayscale: There Is A Potential Of $ 68 Trillion For Bitcoin

In the Bitcoin report published by Grayscale today, it was stated that BTC could play a role in a $ 68 trillion market in the next 25 years.

Crypto money research firm Grayscale published its report on Bitcoin investors today. In order to prepare this report, the company met with a thousand different US citizens between the ages of 25-64. Each of the survey participants consisted of investors who have investment opportunities of at least 10 thousand dollars and whose annual income is at least 50 thousand dollars.

General profile of the investors

According to this survey of US citizens, the least among investors:

29% of those who have a master’s degree,

22% of those who have a bachelor’s degree,

17% of those without a university degree invested in Bitcoin.

Investors who have invested in Bitcoin made up 23% of the total number of people surveyed. The number of male investors in this audience was more than twice that of female investors.

Why do people buy Bitcoin?

According to the Grayscale research, 65% of investors who have invested in Bitcoin preferred to buy Bitcoin, as unlike other markets, they can enter the cryptocurrency market without large amounts of capital. One of the things that pushed 59% of investors to buy Bitcoin was the growth potential of Bitcoin.

A significant number of these investors defined Bitcoin as a safe haven. When asked a question about how these investors were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Grayscale explained that 63% of Bitcoin investors were affected by Covid-19.

There is a market of 32 million people

Grayscale also measured what percentage of investors are familiar with Bitcoin to understand Bitcoin’s potential in the American market. In the survey conducted last year, it was announced that 53% of investors knew a little about Bitcoin. This rate was announced as 62% in this year’s survey. As a benchmark, the potential market Bitcoin could reach was 21 million last year; This year, it is thought to consist of 32 million investors.

68 trillion will be inherited in 25 years

Bitcoin is known to be more popular among the young population. Age range according to Grayscale survey;

67% of those with 25-34,

68% of those with 35-44,

56% of those 45-54,

Of those 55-64, 30% consider the possibility of investing in Bitcoin.

Although investors aged 55 and over are not very willing to buy Bitcoin, according to Grayscale, Bitcoin has great potential. This potential is explained by the wealth heritage. Research by Cerulli Associates and Coldwell Banker shows that the elderly population in the US will inherit $ 68 trillion to the young population in the next 25 years. The wealth of people interested in Bitcoin, now called Generation Y, will have grown fivefold by 2030 compared to today.

The enrichment of the age group interested in Bitcoin over time may mean that these people will be able to invest more in Bitcoin over time. Although it is not possible to transfer all $ 68 trillion to Bitcoin, Bitcoin can play an active role in this giant market.



