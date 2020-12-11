Grayscale Receives 1007 Bitcoins in One Day

Grayscale, which was frequently brought to the agenda with Microstrategy in the race to buy Bitcoin, attracted attention with the increase in BTC seen in the Bitcoin fund (GBTC) reserve. The number of Bitcoins added to the Grayscale Bitcoin fund in one day was “1007”.

Approximately 1007 Bitcoins were added to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund reserve, whose underlying asset is Bitcoin, on December 10. The GBTC Bitcoin Tracker Twitter account, which stated that this figure is equivalent to 1.12 times the BTCs issued by Bitcoin miners during the day, shared the exchange graph of the BTCs the company received.

When we look at the chart, we see that the date Grayscale bought the most Bitcoins with 7189 units was December 3. Stating that 6434 BTC were added to GBTC during the week, GBTC Bitcoin Tracker stated that this number was 1.79 times the total amount of Bitcoin mined within the same time period. Explaining this situation with an analogy, the user said that Barry Silbert was strongly following Neil Armstrong, who was the first person on the moon.

When the Bitcoin that Grayscale bought during the day is calculated with the current BTC price (1 BTC = $ 17,880), it is worth $ 18 million.

Bitcoin fund ranks first in transaction volume

Grayscale Bitcoin fund (GBTC), which is traded in over-the-counter (OTC) markets, ranks first in terms of transaction volume, according to the latest data. It is seen that the fund, which has a transaction volume of 253 million dollars, has increased by 6.98%.

“Who will be the Microstrategy of Ethereum?” he asked and got thousands of comments and likes. Then, the news that Grayscale received Ethereum fell like a bomb on the agenda and Grayscale announced that it had purchased $ 130 million worth of Ethereum. Grayscale Ethereum fund, on the other hand, seems to be behind GBTC with a transaction volume of $ 30 million.



