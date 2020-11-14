Grayscale has $ 9.8 billion worth of cryptocurrency

Grayscale, showing the company’s Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies on Twitter, announced that the cryptocurrencies owned by the company totaled $ 9.8 billion. After the announcement, Grayscale CEO said that his goal of $ 10 billion is too short.

Grayscale shared a chart on Twitter showing the value of the company’s cryptocurrencies. In the table, it was seen that Bitcoin was in the first place, while there were also altcoins such as Ethereum and XRP. Barry Silbert, CEO of Grayscale and Digital Currency Group, commented on the post the company shared, saying, “The last $ 200 million.”

The cryptocurrencies Grayscale has invested include Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Horizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP and Zcash ( ZEC). The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund enables investors to securely purchase, store and protect digital assets directly. The cryptocurrencies in the fund are listed as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC).

The company seems to invest the most in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. Then comes Ethereum, which maintains its second place in the market ranking.

“Grayscale can invest $ 200 million in a day”

In the news shared by U.Today, it was said that Grayscale could reach its 200 million dollar goal in one day. In addition, the announcement of Michael Sonnenshein, one of the important names of the Grayscale company, was also included in the news. Sonnenshein shared on Twitter on November 13 that Grayscale earned over $ 115 million in Bitcoin and invited users to invest.



