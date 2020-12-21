Grayscale halts new Bitcoin and Ethereum investments

Grayscale, which left its mark on 2020 with its Bitcoin and Ethereum purchases, stopped the new investment.

Grayscale Investments, the largest investment fund in the cryptocurrency space, has stopped accepting new investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum funds.

In the statement on the website of the crypto asset manager; It was stated that the new investment in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin and Digital Large Cap Fund Trust products is currently not available.

Grayscale recently made a similar decision in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Grayscale funds have had huge entries lately. Bybt data shows that 45 thousand 879 BTC, 342 thousand 348 ETH, 157 thousand 732 LTC 20 thousand 463 ETC, 43 thousand 484 BCH were received in the last 30 days. The amount in Grayscale’s Bitcoin fund is 572,640 BTC, which corresponds to 3 percent of the circulating supply. The value of these BTCs in dollars makes 13 billion 300 million dollars.

US banking giant JP Morgan’s analysts wrote to Grayscale that a slowdown in Bitcoin inflows could increase the likelihood of a drop in Bitcoin price.

Bitcoin, the largest crypto currency by market value, finds buyers at $ 23,200 at 20.10, when the news was published.



