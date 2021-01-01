Grayscale did not divest XRP and XLM

With the total value of assets under its management surpassing $ 20 billion, Grayscale continues to hold assets of XRP and XLM.

Investment firm Grayscale, which has more than $ 20 billion worth of cryptocurrencies under its management, was allegedly disposed of its XRP and XLM assets. This claim was based on data provided by Bybt, which provided data on the markets. Bybt data showed that the company’s XRP assets decreased by about 9 million and XLM assets by about 10 million.

The latest information provided by the company itself shows that XRP and XLM assets remain the same. As can be seen from the table below, about 40 million XRP is still held in Grayscale.

XRP is finding buyers at $ 0.24 today, up more than 10 percent. Cryptocurrency is still the fourth largest cryptocurrency with a market value of $ 10 billion and 800 million.

On the other hand, the assets in Grayscale consist of the assets of institutional investors who invest in the company’s funds. According to the latest data, the total value of cryptocurrencies under management has exceeded $ 20 billion. Most of these are Bitcoin. About 610,000 BTC is currently held in the Grayscale fund, which is 3.3 percent of the total amount of Bitcoin in circulation.



