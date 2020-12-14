Grayscale and the New Favorite of Investors Ethereum

Grayscale, brought to life by Barry Silbert, seems to have focused more on Ethereum (ETH) than Bitcoin (BTC) recently. Grayscale, which has purchased incredible amounts of ETH in the last 7 days, owns almost 2.5% of the ETH in circulation. It is clearly seen that the new favorite of the institution is Ethereum after Bitcoin.

Grayscale turns its eyes to Ethereum after Bitcoin

Grayscale is known as a platform serving institutional and accredited investors. Grayscale, which sells stocks based on BTC, ETH and other crypto currencies, thus directly represents the institutional investor. It appears that the firm’s BTC funding has more than doubled since the beginning of the year.

The @Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has attracted new investors throughout the year, leading to a doubling of Grayscale's BTC holdings from approx. 261k BTC in January to 544k BTC by Dec 12th. The holdings of GBTC is just below 3% of the total circulating BTC supply. pic.twitter.com/3y00yMYzEk — Vetle Lunde (@VetleLunde) December 14, 2020

At the beginning of the year, Grayscale had 261,000 BTC in wallets, while in December 2020 it increased to 544,000. The giant institution now controls 3% of the BTC amount in circulation.

The growth of the @Grayscale Ethereum Trust has been even more impressive. In January, the ether holdings of the trust sat below 0.5m ETH. Now the holdings of the trust are approaching 3m ETH. The holdings of ETHE sits at 2.5% of the total circulating ETH supply. pic.twitter.com/wUrXVvjOx9 — Vetle Lunde (@VetleLunde) December 14, 2020

600% increase in Ethereum purchases in the last 1 year

Looking at Grayscale’s interest in Ethereum, it seems that this is much more impressive. As of January 2020, the fund is seen to have 497,000 ETH. As of December 14, there are nearly 3 million ETH in the fund. This indicates a 600% increase in the ETH fund compared to the 100% increase in the BTC fund since the beginning of the year.

Looking at the data transferred by Bybt, it is seen that Grayscale has an ETH worth of 1.74 billion dollars. Of course the value of the BTC fund surpasses the ETH fund. However, the rate of purchases made in the last 7 and 30 days shows that Ethereum is the new favorite of Grayscale.

Vitalik Buterin’s announcement about Ethereum 2.0 “we are doing much better than I expected” and developments like this may have triggered Grayscale’s purchases. Ethereum 2.0 is definitely on its way to becoming a milestone for both the Ethereum network and investors.



