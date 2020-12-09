Grayscale and MicroStrategy Enter a Bitcoin Buying Race

With the decline in the Bitcoin price, big investors entered the race to buy Bitcoin. With a tweet that announced the start of the Bitcoin race between Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert Grayscale and MicroStrategy, he drew attention to the leading coin BTC.

Barry Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group and Grayscale, tweeted that while the Bitcoin price was falling, big investors were following the “low to buy” tactic. With a decline of over 6% in the last 24 hours, BTC fell to the band of 18 thousand – 17 thousand 900 dollars. Although the decline worries some Bitcoin investors, most of the names are “low, right?” He emphasized that this should be seen as a purchase opportunity with his questions.

Retail investors or traders were not the only ones to see this as an opportunity to buy. Leading Bitcoin fund Grayscale and MicroStrategy, which made the first institutional BTC investment, were in a hurry to buy as much Bitcoins as they could, as the BTC price fell to $ 18,000.

“Let the game begin!”

Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, the parent company of major cryptocurrency organizations such as Grayscale, Genesis and CoinDesk, once again demonstrated his faith in the leading coin, even though the Bitcoin price declined, with the post he shared on his Twitter account. “There seems to be some sort of Bitcoin buying race between MicroStrategy and Grayscale,” Silbert tweeted and gave the message to let the game begin. With this post, Silbert confirmed that major investors see the current decline as a buying opportunity.

There was an unexpected name among those who replied to the tweet. Schiff Gold founder and manager Peter Schiff, who is frequently mentioned with his anti-Bitcoin rhetoric, left his comment on the tweet of the Bitcoin buying race. Gold supporter Schiff tweeted “Yes, those who buy the most Bitcoin lose.”

More Bitcoin for Grayscale and MicroStrategy

Leading crypto money and Bitcoin fund Grayscale increased the value of its assets under its management to $ 12.6 billion as of December 8 with many investment products offered for its users. The firm’s BTC investment product Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has $ 10.4 billion worth of Bitcoin. The crypto money fund Grayscale offers its users investment products for many different cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Litecoin.

MicroStrategy, which made the first BTC investment on an institutional basis, not only became the first, but also became one of the most important institutional investors. The company bought 38,250 Bitcoins for $ 425 million in August and September this year. According to the statement made by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor a few days ago, the company has invested another $ 50 million in BTC. The company increased its total BTC reserves to over 40 thousand by buying 2 thousand 574 Bitcoins from an average of 19 thousand 400 dollars. The total value of 40 thousand BTC today exceeds 720 million dollars.



