Grayscale Adds Cardano (ADA) To DLC Fund

Grayscale added Cardano (ADA) to its DLC fund. Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset manager, announced that it added Cardano (ADA) to the Digital Large Cap fund as a result of its evaluation based on its second quarter performance.
According to a press release released on Friday, the company sold some of the assets in the fund and used the proceeds to buy Cardano (ADA).
- The weight distribution of the Digital Large Cap fund is listed as 67.47% Bitcoin, 25.39% Ethereum, 4.26% Cardano, 1.03% Bitcoin Cash, 0.99% Litecoin and 0.86% Chainlink as of July 1.
- Grayscale Vice President of Finance Edward McGee said that “digital currencies offer a unique opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolio” and that Grayscale is “proud to offer a regulated product” to its clients.
- The Digital Large Cap fund under the umbrella of Grayscale aims to add cryptocurrencies that meet 70% of the total value of the market among themselves in the crypto money market.
- Founded by Charles Hoskinson and with a market capitalization of over $43 billion at the time of writing, Cardano is positioned as the 5th largest cryptocurrency in this regard, according to CoinGecko.