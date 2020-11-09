Gray’s Anatomy season 17 premiere and more

Among the highlights of the releases of the week, we highlight the premiere of the long awaited 17th season of Gray’s Anatomy, which will have a special crossover with the fourth season of Station 19, who will also debut this week on ABC.

We will also have the arrival of the new seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on NBC.

In streaming services, the highlight is the premiere of Season 4 of The Crown on Netflix.

Check below the complete schedule of all Series in the Week.

Monday (11/11)

Undercover (Operation Ecstasy) – Season 2 premiere on Netflix

The Mighty Ones – Hulu Season 1 Premiere

Industry – HBO Season 1 Premiere – (1×1)

Tuesday (10/11)

Trash Truck (Zé Coleta) – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

A Teacher – Season 1 premiere on Hulu – (1×1, 1×2 and 1×3)

Dash & Lily – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

This is Us – NBC Season 5 Premiere (5×3)

Wednesday (11/11)

Trial 4 (Justice in Trial) – Premiere miniseries on Netflix

Aunty Donna: Fun Shack – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

A Queen Is Born – Season 1 Premiere on Netflix

The Liberator – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Chicago Med – NBC Season 6 Premiere (6×1)

Chicago Fire – NBC Season 9 Premiere (9×1)

Chicago P.D. – Season 8 Premiere on NBC (8×1)

S.W.A.T. – Premiere of the 4th season on CBS (4×1 and 4×2)

Thursday (11/11)

Valley Of Tears – Season 1 Premiere on HBO Max – (1×1)

Station 19 – Season 4 premiere on ABC (4×1)

Gray’s Anatomy – Season 17 premiere on ABC (17×1 and 17×2)

Law & Order: SVU – 22nd Season Premiere on NBC (22×1)

The Unicorn – Season 2 premiere on CBS (2×1)

Supernatural – Unpublished episode (15×19)

Connecting – Unpublished episode (1×6)

The Outpost – Unpublished episode (3×6)

Superstore – Unpublished episode (6×3)

Friday (11/13)

Midas’ Favorites – Season 1 Premiere on Netflix

Alex Rider – Season 1 premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The Blacklist – Season 8 premiere on NBC (8×1)

Warrior – Unpublished episode (2×7)

Star Trek: Discovery – Unpublished episode on Netflix (3×5)

The Mandalorian – Unpublished episode (2×3)



