Gray’s Anatomy: Derek Shepherd returns in season 17

SPOILER ALERT! Actor Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd is back on Grey’s Anatomy season 17.

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 had teased that it would see the return of a familiar face, but few fans expected the return of Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey). SPOILER ALERT!

In Season 17 of the series, Episode 2, titled “Downtown Won’t Hold”, Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) collapsed in the hospital parking lot after two episodes of COVID-19-related stress. In her dream, she was on a beach with her former lover, who died on the ABC show in 2015.

Speaking to Deadline, Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff said: “Once we determined that we were doing the pandemic, [we wanted] to also bring joy, and make the fans escape, and all the things that on Grey’s Anatomy we give. to the people”.

“We give them romance, we give them humor and we give them joy, and a lot of that is lacking in the medical community in this pandemic. So one day I was walking along the beach and I thought, what if there is a reason for Meredith to dream? “, said.

Then she added, “I called Ellen and said, what if we bring back, I don’t know, some dead character that you could dream of on the beach, that would be a lot of fun for the fans.”

“And she said, let’s find Patrick. Even in my most exciting dream life, that thought hadn’t occurred to me as an option, and there it was,” she confessed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHhEfk1ANuy/?utm_source=ig_embed

Dempsey had previously scoffed at the idea that he might ever return to the show. Talking to E! News in 2018, for example, said, “Fans of the show are constantly approaching me,” says the actor. “What do they want? A medical consultation? No, they want me back on the show, which, given what happened to Derek, is pretty funny. ”

Ellen Pompeo helped convince Patrick to return to Grey’s Anatomy

However, Pompeo revealed that he was able to persuade him while walking with the actor. She told Deadline, “The idea just came to me, so I said, would you ever consider coming in and being a part of this season’s storytelling?”

“I know Patrick has his foundation in Maine, where he helps cancer patients and cancer survivors, and that is a great effort of his, and I know that it is important to him, too, to give people hope and joy, and we wanted to contribute something to this moment, “said the actress.

Dempsey, meanwhile, said of her return: “Ellen says, let’s get together, I want to go over a few things, I want to catch up.”

“We hadn’t talked or been together in a while. It was a great opportunity to catch up and say, okay, what can we do for all the frontline first responders? I’ve been tracking what Grey’s had been doing by giving masks. , and make sure that people have the right equipment, and that it comes from that place, “said the actor.

He added, “Okay, what can we do to make people feel better, to give some comfort in this uncertain time?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHhZW0XgCgH/?utm_source=ig_embed

Not only did McDreamy return for a cameo at the end of Grey’s season 17’s two-part premiere, but the actor will also return for the next episode, which will air Thursday, November 19 on ABC.

Vernoff had previously teased that someone from Grey’s Anatomy past would be returning this season. She told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s an ongoing effort and if I can make it happen, it will be exciting … And if I can’t make it happen, we have other exciting things happening.”

As we reveal to you in Somagnews, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 has already begun airing on Thursdays at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT on the ABC channel. Did you already see this new season? Did you like seeing Derek again in the series?



