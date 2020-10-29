Gray’s Anatomy: Controversial statement from Ellen

ABC will premiere the seventeenth season of the longest-running medical drama of all time Grey’s Anatomy in November. A recent trailer revealed what fans will see during the series’ explosive premiere.

Let us remember that the production of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy was stopped in March due to the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, in early September the crew and cast of Grey’s Anatomy returned to the film set to shoot the scenes that will be part of the next episodes of the new installment of the drama, which will hit the screens on November 12.

And it is that while the season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy arrives, the main star of the medical drama, Ellen Pompeo, recently revealed about the working conditions during the production of the past seasons.

In this sense, the interpreter of Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy, commented that a toxic environment was experienced in the past during the filming; calling it “really, really unhealthy” for the large amounts of hours that he had to spend on set for the recording of the show.

This comment by Pompeo is reminiscent of statements made in 2009 by actress Katherine Heigl who played Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy until the start of season 6, when she described the conditions on the film set as “cruel and mean.” . This is what Heigl said back then:

“Our first day back was Wednesday. I’m going to keep saying this because I hope it will embarrass you, a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and petty.”

In this regard, Ellen Pompeo recently commented on what it was like to work during the early days of Grey’s Anatomy. The actress unveiled on the drama’s filming schedule, which she described as brutally rigorous due to the long working hours they were previously subjected to. This Pompeo said:

“Nobody should work 16 hours a day, 10 months a year, nobody. That is only causing people to be exhausted, angry, sad, depressed. It’s a very, very unhealthy model. ”

“I hope that after COVID-19 no one will ever have 24 or 22 episodes per season again. That is why people get sick, that is why there are tensions between the cast and crew of the show. That is why the actors They fight! You want to get rid of a lot of bad behaviors? Let people go home and sleep. “



