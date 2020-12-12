Coronavirus continues to affect the lives of characters in Season 17 of Gray’s Anatomy. While Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) seems to be slowly recovering from the disease, Koracick’s (Greg Germann) health is getting worse.

However, in the episode “Fight the Power”, the 5th of the 17th season of the series, it was another character who ended up dying due to complications caused by Covid-19.

Check out this week’s recap.

The episode was narrated by Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who at first appears in a video conversation with Ben (Jason George). Both are still separated by quarantine to keep them healthy. Then Bailey calls her parents, who have just moved into a nursing home, to see if they are okay.

Shortly thereafter, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) warns Bailey that a Covid-19 outbreak hit the asylum where her parents then went. Bailey calls Ben, who is in the hospital with his mother, Elena, who is seriously ill from the virus.

Bailey goes to Meredith to talk to her, even though she is still unconscious. They meet at Meredith’s dream beach. There she says that her mother has Alzheimer’s, as does Mer’s mother.

Elena’s case is even more dramatic for Bailey. Elena, in a moment of clarity, tells her daughter that she is not yet ready to leave.



