Anyone who is a fan of Grey’s Anatomy knows how traumatic the death of George O’Malley was. After enlisting in the army, the character suffers an accident and is hit by a bus while trying to save a woman.

Soon, the 17th season of Gray’s Anatomy is increasingly stirring the emotions of fans and this time, brought one of our favorite doctors back in a hallucination of Meredith.

Check out the full recap below!

More details of the episode Gray’s Anatomy 17×4

Meredith is still suffering a lot from Covid-19. In a meeting, Chief Webber ensures that she is in good hands, being looked after by Teddy and DeLuca. However, the whole team is concerned, since the occupation of the Gray-Sloan beds is increasing. Therefore, they do not know if they will have what is necessary to take care of all cases in the pandemic.

In the last few episodes, Meredith’s hallucinations took her to a beach where she met Derek, her late husband. Fans began to speculate about other characters who have already left the series. So the surprise was that this time, when Mer woke up on the beach, she excused George O’Malley!

One of the most exciting conversations in the episode was when George says that Meredith has great children. Dr. Gray replies that George never had a chance to meet them, to which he replies: “I always come back to see if everything is fine”. Further proof that O’Malley (in love with Meredith for many years at the beginning of the series) has always been and will always be one of the most incredible interns who have ever been to the former Seattle Grace Hospital.

Meredith believes her daughters would move on after her death, just as she did after losing George, Lexie, Mark, Derek and so many other important people in her life. Then, George talks about his mother. “She moved on, but she was never the same,” he replies.

Then, Meredith hears Richard’s voice. Out of the dream, she starts to shake compulsively, and Webber orders DeLuca to put her on the clinical trial. As if we haven’t cried enough, the final scene of the Grey’s Anatomy 17×4 episode brings Meredith, George, Bailey and Richard to the beach, while she says “you need to find your people, as they will be with you in your worst moments ”.

As the pandemic progresses and Meredith’s condition worsens, the other doctors at the hospital try to find comfort where they can. One of the highlights of the episode was precisely the friendship of Jo and Jackson, when Avery invites her resident colleague to her house as he has beers and a negative test for the covid-19.

What do you think the future holds for Meredith and the other doctors? Leave your opinion in the space below!



