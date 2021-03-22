Gray Anatomy: Sure of DeLuca’s end!

** Season 17 spoilers ** Actor Giacomo Gianniotti opens up about DeLuca’s ending in episode 8 of Grey’s Anatomy which has just been released!

Are you up to date with Grey’s Anatomy? Actor Giacomo Gianniotti opens up about the end of his character DeLuca!

Warning, this article contains spoilers for season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy!

Since the cover of Grey’s Anatomy in early March, fans have been on edge on the web! And for good reason … After several long weeks of waiting between episodes 6 and 7 of season 17, the actors are back with us!

Unfortunately, not everyone is at their peak in the two episodes that have already appeared on ABC New! Indeed, Meredith and Koracick are still bedridden because of the covid!

But that’s not all ! Things get tough for DeLuca in Episode 7 of Grey’s Anatomy! The woman responsible for child trafficking is back at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital …

Unsurprisingly, DeLuca becomes enraged and sets off in pursuit of her to have her arrested! He later returns to the Gray Sloan Memorial, bleeding, on a stretcher …

Although Owen and Teddy did their best to save him, DeLuca did not survive the operation! Did you cry hot tears at that scene where neither of you resolves to announce the time of Andrew’s death? We sympathize… We too!

This episode is no exception to the rule and therefore leaves us shocked in front of our screens! Not to mention the next episode in which a very moving tribute is paid to him!

GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI: HIS CONFIDENCES ON HIS DEATH IN GRAY’S ANATOMY

After 6 years as Andrew DeLuca, actor Giacomo Gianniotti opens up about his character’s death in Grey’s Anatomy! “When we resumed filming, they thought it would be nice to close the child trafficking story. »He begins thus.

With the production, they thought about a crazy scenario: “What if we could catch the woman who brought the little one to the hospital, and if it was DeLuca who got there but died there?” And I just thought it was a really great story and I thought it would be a great way for my character to leave the show as a hero. ”

“I’ve been on the show for 6 years, 7 seasons, it’s been a long time and I’m still young. So I think it was a good time to go, and I’m really glad Krista (Vernoff) and Debbie (Allen) and all the writers wrote such a great story. I think it can help a lot of people. »He concludes.

His sacrifice in Grey’s Anatomy will have marked the spirits, unsurprisingly! But this is an opportunity for the actor to focus on new projects!

Personally, we can’t wait to find it on our screens! Not you ?