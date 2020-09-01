Graphics mode for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, was the most successful production of the series, while it was a game that raised goals for the producer company CD Projekt Red. The company, which started working on CyberPunk 2077 after this game, is on the agenda with its new game, while The Witcher 3 continues to be talked about. Although five years have passed, modders continue to work for The Witcher 3, and as a result, a graphics plugin called HD Reworked Project has been released.

New graphics mode for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released!

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project will be released in September. The mod makers posted a short video about their work. From what we see from the video, it is possible to say that there is a successful work on Texture resolution.

Scheduled to be released on September 19, the mod was created by Halk Hogan. The effects of the mod on the game are as follows:

Sharp and high-quality textures,

More detailed objects and greater viewing distance, without unnecessary VRAM losses.

All enhancements match the vision of CD Projekt Red.

Wild Hunt is playable for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate mod will be available on September 19th.



