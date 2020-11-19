Graphical comparison Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS5

A new video puts both versions of the title face to face both in terms of graphics and performance, FPS and drawing distance.

PS5 is now available in Spain. With a week of waiting, European gamers can now grab their new Sony home console and start adding exclusive titles like Demon’s Souls or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered to their collection. Others, like Sackboy: An Adventure in a Big Way and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, have versions on PS4 and PlayStation 5, the latter with great improvements. In the following video we can see the generational leap.

From the Bits Analyst channel, which has been increasing the pace of comparative videos between versions of games from the past and the new generation in recent weeks, the editions of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 are put face to face , the PS4 Pro model (more powerful than the original PlayStation 4 and capable of playing content in 4K) and PS5, where the SSD memory makes us forget about loading times.

This is how Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales improves from PS4 to PS5

The first thing that can attract attention is the drawing distance on PS5, especially if we activate the fidelity mode (4K at 30 FPS) to enjoy Ray Tracing, ray tracing in real time. The other mode, at dynamic 4K resolution with a stable 60 FPS, is the only one of all the versions and configurations that allows you to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at 60 frames per second, thus guaranteeing a fluidity in images impossible on PS4 and PS4 Pro.

The lighting, textures and audio (which we can appreciate with devices like Sony’s Pulse 3D to squeeze the capabilities of 3D Tempest Audio) improve compared to what we can experience on PlayStation 4. In any case, it can be said that the title of Insomniac Games on PS4 is one of the most colorful of this year for the console, which suggests that no resources have been spared in making this version, but that it is truly the one that was taken as a basis to improve later on PS5.

All players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 will be able to download the PS5 version for free and easily transfer their progress and save data. It is valid both in physical and digital format. You can check here where to reserve PS5 as well as our analysis of the console.



