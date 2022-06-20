Grant Morrison’s reaction to the growing problems with Ezra Miller’s Law: “Just not the person I know”

DC comics icon Grant Morrison, the screenwriter of the films Batman Arkham: A Serious House on a Serious Earth, Fatal Patrol and many others, reacted to the growing list of legal problems of the actor of the movie “Flash” Ezra Miller in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

“I know they had these issues,” Morrison explained. “I haven’t spoken to them for a while, and the last time I spoke was long before that. All I can say is that this is just not the person I know. I’ve heard the stories, just like everyone else. I just don’t know.

“Ezra cut off contact with almost everyone for a while. This was not the person they were. They were not aggressive in any way. I just thought Ezra was a super-smart kid with so many talents. that I haven’t seen this side in any way with them.”

The comments came amid a lot of controversy, including the actor’s repeated arrests when he was detained and fined for hooliganism while on vacation in Hawaii in March 2022. Other allegations of violence, psychological intimidation and other forms of misconduct have spread beyond Hawaii. get to Massachusetts and North Dakota.

Recently, sources at Warner Bros. they pointed out that “even if there are no more charges, the studio is unlikely to leave Miller in the role of Flash in future DC films.”

Morrison also shared details about the now-canceled script for The Flash movie, which was supposed to have been co-written with Morrison and Miller, and it would have been a more mundane, straightforward story about The Flash than a franchise-destroying multiverse story. the finished film seems to be.

“It really was just the two of us. They came here to Scotland and hung out and we wrote this thing,” Morrison said. “I really liked it. Warner Bros. only gave us two weeks! It was cruel, you know. It was hardcore. where they wanted to go with the multiverse and stuff. And that was the end of it.”

“The Flash” is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 23, 2023, and it will also star Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in Bruce Wayne/Batman iterations.

Diego Ramos Bechara is a freelance writer for IGN.