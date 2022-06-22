Grandma Skyrim in The Elder Scrolls 6 should be a very important character

Shirley Curry, commonly known as “Grandma Skyrim”, is a gaming YouTube blogger who has gained subscribers for publishing walkthroughs of the popular Elder Scrolls game on her channel. In addition to creating content for Skyrim, she also leads video blogs and attends gaming conferences. Since Curry first started releasing videos, her channel has gained over a million subscribers (whom she affectionately calls her grandchildren). She is also very excited about The Elder Scrolls 6.

Curry’s love of Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls series eventually caught the attention of Bethesda developers. The company promised to include her as a character in The Elder Scrolls 6, much to the delight of fans. Bethesda should make sure that its inclusion is something more than just a passing reference.

How Shirley Curry Got a Character in The Elder Scrolls 6

In 2018, one of Curry’s fans petitioned Bethesda to include Skyrim Grandma in The Elder Scrolls 6. Fans supported the project because the developer demonstrated a willingness to perpetuate beloved community members in his past games; this is the case with Eric the Fighter in Skyrim and Evan in the Nuka-World DLC for Fallout 4.

Grandma Skyrim’s petition has gathered more than 40,000 signatures in a few months. The following year, Bethesda confirmed that Curry would appear as a character in an upcoming game. A festive video on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls showed the tidbits of the grandmother’s character model from Skyrim, and in the same video, Curry expressed her joy that someone could play with her character in The Elder Scrolls 6. The next part of The Elder Scrolls looks like this: Years will pass, but there’s nothing wrong with theorizing what the character of the Skyrim Grandmother will be — and she definitely has to be important.

What could be the role of grandma in Skyrim

Countless walkthroughs on Curry’s YouTube channel show that she is a born explorer who enjoys traveling around Tamriel. She is also able to play as many characters as possible while wearing different hats. For example, in one playthrough she plays the role of El’Mondo, a serious Khajiit mercenary who lost his entire family in a fire. In the other, she is Gansi, a stern redguard warrior — one of her first characters. This gives the developer a lot of work to do when it comes to creating her game character.

With this in mind, it would make sense for the character of the Skyrim Grandmother to be a harsh but kind-hearted adventurer. She should be known throughout the region as one of the most outstanding researchers of her time, books are written about her and songs are sung. She could even come from the land of Skyrim and could tell many stories about the icy land of the Nords — from her own adventures to stories related to the Crisis of the Dragon The Elder Scrolls.

The official role of Skyrim’s grandmother in The Elder Scrolls 6 is unknown, but assuming she is an experienced adventurer, she could serve as the player’s guide as they explore a new region of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls 6. She can give advice on how to traverse the new landscape and provide information about the local flora and fauna. This could potentially give her a role in the main quest of the game, as her experience allows her to tell the player where he should go next.

In addition to the main quest line of The Elder Scrolls 6, Skyrim Grandma must have its own side quests. It can be a treasure hunt when the player accompanies her to find a powerful weapon or artifact. Alternatively, it can be something more useful, for example, traveling around the region in search of delicious snacks. After all, she is the “grandmother” of the community, and players should feel like her beautiful grandchildren when they meet her. She will join the player as he embarks on this new challenging journey and make sure that he never feels lonely.

With this in mind, she should be absolutely available as a companion in The Elder Scrolls 6. She will have comments and opinions about the world around her, and she will also be a stubborn warrior helping the main character fight enemies. Perhaps Bethesda could even introduce a companion system, as in Fallout 4, in which the player can increase proximity to the Skyrim grandmother character and open new dialogues.

There’s no doubt that Curry’s fans would like her to be with her on their travels in The Elder Scrolls 6 — just like they traveled in her Skyrim video. All of this will perpetuate Skyrim’s grandmother as one of the most famous fans of the series, although there are other options for fans who can’t wait for The Elder Scrolls 6.

A mod for a follower of Shirley Curry Skyrim

First released in May 2021, the Shirley Skyrim Follower mod allows players to meet Curry in Skyrim. She is a strong follower, capable of fighting with a two-handed blade and bow.