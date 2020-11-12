Grandes Ecoles Virtual Exhibition and Work-study contracts

Are you looking to orient yourself and find a school that you really like? Discover the Virtual Exhibition of Grandes Ecoles and Work-study contracts!

2020 is not an easy year for high school and college students. Student lounges are closed or postponed and your orientation choices are still unclear. No stress, MCETV invites you to register for the Salon Virtuel des Grandes Ecoles et de l’Alternance!

VIRTUAL EXHIBITION FOR GRANDES ECOLES AND LITERATURE TRAINING ON 18 NOVEMBER FROM 10AM TO 6PM!

You are a high school student or looking to reorient yourself, the year 2020 does not give you any gifts. Student lounges are now closed. To help you with your orientation and the choice of your future school, you don’t have much choice. You can talk about it around you, but it’s still limited.

You can also look on social media, but you can’t find anyone to answer your questions. So to help you find a course or also a school that really suits you, MCETV has found what you need.

Participates in the Virtual Fair of Grandes Ecoles and Alternance. It will take place on November 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You will be able to discover 18 schools. To help you make the right choices, you can also watch more than 20 thematic conferences. These conferences will allow you to discover 16 training sectors.

SAVE THE DATE: NOVEMBER 18 FROM 10AM TO 6PM!

Thanks to the Virtual Exhibition of Grandes Ecoles and Work-study contracts, you will also be able to interact with all the schools present. You will be able to exchange by chat, video, email or also by phone with a training officer, a teacher or a school principal. You will have a whole day to ask the questions you want.

This show allows you to discover schools in 16 training sectors:

Commerce – IT – marketing – digital – luxury – art – design – fashion – finance – journalism – cinema – audiovisual – communication – sports management – real estate – and also HR!

This show allows you to discover schools in 16 training sectors:




