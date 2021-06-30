GrandChase Resurfaces and Will Be Released In August On Steam

GrandChase: Were you also orphaned when the GrandChase servers shut down there in 2015? Well then I have great news for you! Without any kind of announcements, the action MMORPG – now called GrandChase Classic – got a new page on Steam with release in August later this year!

In addition, the title will have a testing period on the PC with subscriptions that run from today (30) until July 6, with its beginning notified by Steam by email. If you want to participate, just access the game page here.

So, did you like the news? Excited to play GrandChase again? Let us know in the comments section!