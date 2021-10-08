Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Is Official; First Teaser

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The remastering of the third installment, Vice City and San Andreas is on its way under the title Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. Rockstar confirms the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, a remastered compilation of the third installment, Vice City and San Andres for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. A concise tweet from the company reveals its first teaser and what the logo it will present looks like, accompanied by the “coming soon” so characteristic of its reveal trailers. It will arrive sometime in the remainder of 2021; a version for iOS and Android devices is on the way during the first half of 2022.

What can we expect from Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition?

“This month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III,” the company posted in a separate tweet. The rumors had been stoked in recent weeks, but it was not until now that the study itself has given truth to the information. In a press release they point out that “improvements of all kinds” are included that reach the graphical and playable section. At the controls we can see “modern gameplay improvements in all three titles.” Of course, they point out that “the sensations of the originals” will remain.

His arrival will have a direct impact on the current versions of the trilogy. Rockstar will begin removing all three games from digital stores starting the week of October 11. “We are extremely excited to share more about these great hit titles in the coming weeks,” they conclude.