Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Receives South Korean Ranking

Grand Theft Auto: The South Korean Classification and Games Management Committee registered, on Thursday (30), the classification of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. According to rumors that have been circulating for some time, the compilation should have the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

The title’s ranking page on the entity’s website doesn’t have much information about the possible release, just stating that Take Two’s game will not be suitable for young people. Furthermore, the product is classified in the action genre.

Last month, Kotaku published an article saying that the game should be released between October and November this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Stadia, Switch and cell phones.

At the time, the site also claimed that the games were in the final stages of development, that they were developed with the Unreal Engine and that they would be a mix of “new and old graphics”.

Neither Take Two nor Rockstar have officially announced the title, which according to the leak from the South Korean committee, should be called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

So, are you excited to play the remaster of 3 of the most classic GTAs in history? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!