Grand Theft Auto Leaker Teasers GTA 6 Map Size

Rockstar Games finally announced Grand Theft Auto 6 earlier this year, confirming to its fans that the long-awaited game is in development and on the way. Now that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been announced to the masses, fans are waiting to learn more about the project. Official details about Grand Theft Auto 6 are hard to find, but industry insiders and insiders have told fans more about what they can expect from the final product.

The leader of the Grand Theft Auto series Matheusvictorbr recently made some interesting statements about Grand Theft Auto 6 and, in particular, about the size of the map. According to their information, the GTA 6 map will be “as big” as the Red Dead Redemption 2 map with the “Caribbean Islands” included, but not part of the open world. It will be similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, which depicts the tropical island of Guarma, which players visit at some point in the campaign, but cannot return after completing the segment.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 map is huge, so it’s likely that the size of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map will be enough for players. Of course, all this is provided that the leaked information about the size of the GTA 6 card is correct. It is always possible that plans will change from now until the game starts, and players will receive a smaller or larger map.

In fact, a recent report stated that Rockstar has already changed its plans regarding the size of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map. Apparently, Rockstar Games originally planned that the GTA 6 map would cover most of North and South America. However, these ambitious ones were apparently satisfied, and the developer eventually settled on the fictional Miami as the setting of the game. If you read between the lines, it is very likely that the action of Grand Theft Auto 6 takes place in Vice City, as rumored for many years.

While the GTA 6 map will apparently only consist of Vice City when the game launches, it looks like fans can expect more cities to be added after the launch. It has been said that Rockstar Games plans to release new cities for Grand Theft Auto 6 as DLC, which should greatly expand the game and significantly increase its durability, if true.

As for when fans will learn more about Grand Theft Auto 6 in an official capacity, it remains to be seen. GTA 6 is estimated to have a release date sometime in 2024 or 2025, so fans will probably have to wait quite a while to see the game in action and learn more about Rockstar’s plans for the title.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development.