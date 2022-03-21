Grand Theft Auto 6 seems like a Rough Diamond

When you ask someone who their favorite developer/publisher is, few doubt that Rockstar Games is superior to many. This is because of its pedigree and catalog of games ranging from Midnight Club and L.A. Noire to its biggest IP, Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto. Unfortunately, the latest franchise seems to have run into difficulties lately.

It should be remembered that the road roughness for Grand Theft Auto is not something too serious, in fact. Grand Theft Auto 5 is breaking record after record, and after so many years, it continues to top the sales charts after the sales chat. The problem is that since many are looking forward to the future, Grand Theft Auto has lost quite a few balls in this preparation. Grand Theft Auto 6 has been confirmed, but it feels like a distraction.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy seemed to be a real success – as remasters of classic games:

Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City and San Andreas. But it caused terrible reviews, and many considered the original games (which were temporarily removed for many people) much better than these releases. When it comes to remastering a game, that’s the worst criticism you can get. Rockstar was not its developer, but did a review, and it is associated with Rockstar. Despite the fact that the GTA trilogy gets fixes and updates, it was a rare crash and burnout for Rockstar.

Now GTA Online has been released as a separate version, and Grand Theft Auto 5 has been released on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It’s strange that Grand Theft Auto 5, the most profitable entertainment product of all time, was released on the latest generation of consoles, and there seem to be no waves. It did not cause such a violent reaction as GTA Trilogy, and it does not even compare with the trailer on YouTub, which caused a lot of negative reviews, but this is the release of Grand Theft Auto, which came out and left quietly and incredibly quickly. This is, without a doubt, good for the franchise, but it does not have the trace that many expected.

Presentation and announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6

In all of this, Rockstar Games has confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is in development. Theoretically, this could mean a named entry, like the aforementioned Vice City and San Andreas, but after such a wait, everyone knows that this is Grand Theft Auto 6. Everyone is delighted with Grand Theft Auto 6. There was no trailer, no teaser, not even a logo, not even a name. Rockstar Games has just announced this.

It’s not bad, but it’s weird to announce one of the most anticipated, discussed and speculative games in the entire industry, just saying, “Hey, this is something.” That’s all Rockstar needs to do to really keep GTA in good shape after a failed launch and a strangely quiet launch, but what that means for Grand Theft Auto 6 development itself remains up in the air.

After all, this is a step forward for a game that many have discussed but never seen. Over time, more and more news will appear about this, and all these eyes are riveted on him. Let’s hope that from now on he uses the “best step forward” approach.