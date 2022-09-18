Grand Theft Auto 6 Liquor Wants To “Negotiate a Deal” With Rockstar

It is reported that the hacker responsible for the massive leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 is trying to negotiate a deal with Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. Grand Theft Auto 6 was officially announced in February this year, but little has been revealed since then. Rockstar Games has mentioned that it will reveal more information as soon as it is ready, but many details about GTA 6 have already been leaked.

Earlier today, Grand Theft Auto 6 underwent a massive leak that quickly went viral. It featured gameplay footage and confirmed that GTA 6 will have two main characters named Jason and Lucia. In one of these videos, Lucia tried to rob a restaurant, followed by a police chase, and in another, Jason tried to take part in shooting from a passing car. Most of the videos were incredibly short and have since been deleted. However, it looks like the leak isn’t over yet.

According to Tom Henderson, the GTA 6 insider first asked to contact someone from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive. Liquor said they received 3,000 messages in a telegram and posted an image with emails from YouTube about the video being taken. The hacker stated that they have the source code and assets of GTA 5 and GTA 6, before stating that they want to “negotiate a deal.”

The subsequent tweet includes a short clip in which someone impersonates one of the GTA 6 developers. During this brief exchange of information, the leader once again confirmed that he had a source and that the IT team could check the logs for evidence. Despite the fact that many video games are leaking in some way these days, incidents of this magnitude are incredibly rare. Most of the early leaks usually consist of concept art or a screenshot, but this scenario features gameplay footage of one of the largest games in the industry.

A recent study showed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most advertised games in development. This list includes upcoming entries in some of the most popular franchises in the industry, such as God of War, Call of Duty and The Legend of Zelda, as well as games such as Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy. Given the huge success of GTA 5 and Rockstar Games in general, it’s no surprise that GTA 6 will be part of this respected list, as fans are waiting for the next big game in this iconic franchise.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development.