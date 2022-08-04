Grand Theft Auto 6 Can Fix One of the Biggest Drawbacks of GTA 5

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely to become one of the most popular and discussed games of its generation. Thanks to the unprecedented level of durability demonstrated by its predecessor, the game will strive to become bigger and better in all aspects of gameplay that it has to offer.

With this in mind, there is one element that Grand Theft Auto 6 can implement that will instantly put it head and shoulders above the huge expectations set by GTA 5. Apparently, confirmed by recent high-profile reports, Grand Theft Auto 6 can implement one-player narration DLC, an attractive feature after launch that does not attention was paid in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Lack of DLC for Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most successful games of all time. Originally released in 2013, the game is still as relevant as ever, and its single and multiplayer modes still dominate large sections of the gaming discourse.

While GTA 5 has changed what could be expected from the franchise’s multiplayer game by introducing the hugely successful Grand Theft Auto Online, single player gameplay in GTA games will always determine how the game is perceived by fans as a whole. The story of Grand Theft Auto 5 was one of the most detailed and memorable in the entire history of Rockstar, which is even more confusing by the lack of any DLC for a single game after launch.

Prior to Grand Theft Auto 5, the franchise set the industry standard for post-launch expansions for single-player modes. For example, the 2008 cult Grand Theft Auto 4 released DLC after launch in the form of The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned, two add-ons that became as beloved by fans as the main story itself. With the huge scale of Grand Theft Auto 5 and the endless possibilities that its three-hero system opens up, fans have speculated that a possible story DLC for Grand Theft Auto 5 has been given since its initial launch.

Many will argue that the game was simply too profitable, which negates the need to pool resources for add-ons after launch. With the re-release of the game on several generations of consoles and the release of a separate standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online, the game currently ranks second among the best-selling games of all time. At the same time, recent reports that allegedly confirm a huge amount of information about Grand Theft Auto 6 may indicate that Rockstar will approach the history of the new game differently than GTA 5, and it is very likely that the DLC after launch.

DLC after launch in Grand Theft Auto 6

Recently, the long-standing discourse around Grand Theft Auto 6 exploded due to a Bloomberg report, which is full of information about the title. In addition to the assumption that the game will take place in Vice City and for the first time in the series will contain a female protagonist, additional locations were mentioned after the launch.

A Bloomberg report says that Grand Theft Auto 6 will get new cities after launch, offering a kind of live service element in the game that is believed to have a life cycle even longer than GTA 5. Thus, players can assume that the probability of the appearance of add-ons and DLC for GTA 6 after the release is huge, since they are produced on such a scale and with such frequency, which was not previously in the franchise.

Given that these cities are most likely located in Central and South America after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the value they can give in expanding and adding depth to the main story of the game is undoubtedly enormous. Given the complete absence of such content in GTA 5, fans will definitely accept such a strict DLC after launching in Grand Theft Auto 6 with open arms.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development.