Grand Theft Auto 6 came up with an e-mail

Introduced about 8 years ago, Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to be actively played by many. The music producer named Chiko Kan shared the content of the e-mail sent to him about Grand Theft Auto 6.

We can wait a few more years for Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar Games, which kept its silence about GTA 6 after publishing the Red Dead Redemption 2 game, has come up with some speculation in recent months.

A music producer named Chiko Kan shared the content of the email sent about GTA 6. Some analysts have suggested that other projects mentioned in the email are Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. In addition, Twitter user Yan2295 claimed that GTA 6 will not be released anytime soon.

A Reddit user stated that in the shared screenshot some paragraphs were written in a different font and the screenshot could be fake. Although there is no statement from the company yet, it is said that we should wait for a while for GTA 6.

There were lots of ups and downs in 2020 but we still kept on grinding and We are now going to 2021 strong💪🏾 I just want to thanks everyone who have helped me and supported me throughout this year❤️ pic.twitter.com/uLl0SHEu8U — Chiko Kan (@CKanzz) December 31, 2020

It is claimed that GTA 6 has been developed with a different perspective than other games. It is also among the allegations that the company stopped the development process of the Bully 2 game for GTA 6.