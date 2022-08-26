Grand Theft Auto 5 Player Finds Mk 2 in Story Mode

Less than a month after Grand Theft Auto 5 went on sale, Grand Theft Auto Online was also released. Since then, Rockstar has added a ton of content for players since its initial release in 2013. One of these additions was the inclusion of the Oppressor Mk 2, which became available in 2018 as part of the After Hours update. However, the car was not available in Grand Theft Auto 5 single player mode.

Cars play a big role in Grand Theft Auto 5 because of the nature of the open-world game. After the prologue, one of the main characters of the game, Franklin, has an initial job where he seizes cars from an unreliable car salesman. As the game progresses, the character becomes involved in larger crimes involving more complex and expensive vehicles. The fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 are often worth hundreds of thousands, if not millions of in-game currency, and players often turn them into scrap metal. However, for the most part, science fiction-style machines, such as the Oppressor Mk 2, did not participate in the main plot of the game.

In Grand Theft Auto Online, the Oppressor Mk 2 will cost the player $3,890,250, although the car has been prone to crashes in the past. In one case, in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Oppressor Mk 2 were invisible, which made it easier for players to troll others. In a later case, a Reddit user Jazzlike-Double4594 noticed one of them in the main story mode of Grand Theft Auto 5. It is not entirely clear why the Oppressor Mk 2 appeared in the base game Grand Theft Auto 5, and the player, unfortunately, could not control the vehicle. A Reddit user notes that even Franklin is confused by the appearance of the car.

I just found the mk2 in the history when I was driving, I can’t use it either, it’s a mistake (do not play on PC) from GTA

Mistakes are relatively common in Grand Theft Auto Online. In one case, the failure of Grand Theft Auto Online actually turned the player into a Ghost Rider during a robbery. Other failures caused tennis matches to be disrupted, cars to fly apart and caused players a lot of frustration. However, the errors of Grand Theft Auto Online rarely affected the single-player mode, as happened with Jazzlike-Double4594.

Since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released, it has been re-released several times since it first hit the shelves. It is often called the second best-selling video game of all time, second only to Minecraft with Grand Theft Auto Online, which brought the company more than $ 6 billion in DLC and in-game purchases. While additional content is likely to slow down as the company turns to developing Grand Theft Auto 6, updates like “Criminal Enterprises” indicate that players will still have something to do in the game for some time. However, it is unknown whether any of these materials will leak into the main game.

Grand Theft Auto Online is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.