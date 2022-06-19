Grand Inquisitor’s Survival repeats the retcon of the strangest hammer from the Clone Wars

Caution: spoilers of the fifth series of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Grand Inquisitor’s survival is confirmed in episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and his explanation is the same as the return of Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Kenobi began with a bit of controversy among Star Wars: Rebels fans when his second episode ended with the Grand Inquisitor being impaled and apparently killed by Reva (the Third Sister). The unnamed Pau’an survived what would have been a fatal lightsaber impalement, and while this preserves his rebel history, it also raises additional questions regarding users of the dark side of the franchise.

While the Dark Empire of the Age of Legends comics tell about the resurrection of Emperor Palpatine, the first major Star Wars villain in the canonical universe to return from the dead is Darth Maul. Unlike his colleague from Legends, the Mole from the canon used the power of his hatred and desire to take revenge on Obi-Wan Kenobi to outlive him in half. The canonical version of Palpatine will also return in Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”, transferring his consciousness into a cloned body similar to his counterpart from the era of Legends.

The Grand Inquisitor appears at the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi episode “Part V”, taunting the Third Sister after Darth Vader put her on a stake. When he regains his title, the Grand Inquisitor notes that revenge “works wonders with the will to live,” almost confirming that he survived using a method similar to the Mole, using his desire for revenge to overcome a mortal wound. What is strange about his method is that Maul managed this feat as a former Sith lord, while inquisitors are limited in their training and strength. Moreover, the Grand Inquisitor and Darth Vader put Reva in the same position as the first one and left her to die, which could easily have unpleasant consequences for them.

All inquisitors in the canon are former Jedi who have gone over to the dark side and serve the Empire as Sith in everything but name. However, the two true Dark Lords of the Sith do not allow Inquisitors to interfere with their dynamics according to the Rule of Two, limiting the power of Inquisitors. With that in mind, it’s strange that even the Grand Inquisitor managed to use the same power that drove Maul, a fully trained Sith lord, to madness. One possible explanation for this is that the Grand Inquisitor received medical attention in addition to using the dark side to survive, which allowed him to fully recover from his injury.

Darth Vader and the Grand Inquisitor also make a strange choice, leaving Reva to die on Jabiim. The third sister was pierced, but her thirst for revenge became stronger than before, and the Grand Inquisitor explained that it was such feelings that allowed him to survive. The meta-reason for Reeva’s survival, of course, is that she can go to Tatooine and chase Luke Skywalker in the series finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, this does not explain the fact that in the narrative, Vader’s decision seems puzzling.