Grand Chase is Now Available For Free on PC via Steam

Grand Chase fans were likely upset when the game’s servers shut down in 2015, but in late June of this year news broke that it would be re-released on Steam sometime in August. However, interestingly its release was anticipated and the classic RPG is now available for download.

If you are interested in returning to the game world, check out the recommended requirements to run it on your computer below:

Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 8.1 or 10 (64-bit).

Processor: Intel Core 3 or higher.

Memory: 4GB of RAM memory.

Storage: 5GB of available space.

It is worth mentioning that Grand Chase is free to play, and if you are interested in returning to the world of Vermecia (or discovering what it has to offer) just click on this link to download. At the time of this news, nearly 50,000 people were playing the RPG simultaneously, according to Steam data.

In addition to being available for free for PC, the game also has localization in Brazilian Portuguese.