Grand Army: Netflix Series Canceled After First Season

Grand Army: Netflix announced this Thursday (17) the cancellation of Grand Army, one of the teen series recently added to the catalog. The show was released in 2020 and, so far, fans have been looking forward to the news of the renewal. However, the streaming platform chose to finish production after the release of its first – and now only – season.

Based on Katie Cappiello’s play Slut: The Play, the plot follows teenager Joey Del Marco after she is sexually assaulted by three boys. Joey wants justice for what happened to her and the story also involves five other young people who struggle against sexual abuse, racism and economic disparities in society.

Learn more about Grand Army

With just 9 episodes, the teen drama was also created by Katie Cappielo, author of the 2013 play. In the cast were Odessa A’zion, as Joey Del Marco, Odey Jean, as Dominique Pierre, Amir Bageria, as Siddhartha Pakam, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer, Alphonso Romero Jones II as John Ellis, Brittany Adebumola as Tamika Jones and Crystal Sha’re Nelson as Tor Sampson.

The cancellation information was released by the American portal Variety. According to the portal, the series reached a level of 71% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, being highly rated mainly due to its young cast. Still, the streaming platform believes that the teen series does not bring any news to the public and, therefore, it would not have gained an audience as large as expected.

While fans still believed in a 2nd season, the news wasn’t exactly a surprise. After all, the debut season hit the catalog in October 2020. As Netflix doesn’t usually take long to renew its hit series, the cancellation was already expected. The 9 episodes of the series remain available on the service.

