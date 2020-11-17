Granblue Fantasy will do it with Kimetsu no Yaiba anime

Since its debut in 2019, Demon Slayer (or Kimetsu no Yaiba, in the original) has become one of the most talked about and worshiped works among action anime fans. Today, developer Cygames announced that he will be part of a crossover with his popular game Granblue Fantasy!

The game was made available in 2014 for mobile and internet browsers, conquering a large fan base thanks to its addictive gacha mechanics, which allowed it to make heavy crossovers with series like Love Live! and Detective Conan. Now it’s time for Demon Slayer to join in the fun!

Next month we will be able to obtain the characters Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Hashira Rengoku, straight out of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga. Are you also an anime fan? Looking forward to playing with these characters in the game universe? Comment below!



