Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be released for PS5

During the first day of the Granblue Fantasy FES 2020 event that took place this past Saturday (12), developer Cygames confirmed that the JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be released for the PS5 and will win an enhanced version of the new generation.

Announced in 2016, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a title that, since it was revealed, has attracted the attention of the public, mainly due to the participation of PlatinumGames in the beginning of development. Taken as a promising open-world JRPG, the game had already been confirmed for the PlayStation 4, and is now officialized as a guaranteed title on the new Sony consoles.

Cygames also indicated the expected date for the arrival of the final version of the RPG to the consoles, and everything points out that it will be released at some date yet to be confirmed in the year 2022. According to the studio, the game’s development is in an alpha stage , with touch-ups being added and corrected in an apparently playable model.

The Japanese event featured about 25 minutes of new gameplay from Granblue Fantasy: Relink, where you can see a variety of heroes’ skills, boss battles, a little exploration and customization features in the in-game main menu. Check below from 6: 16: 50h.



