Granblue Fantasy: Relink gets new screenshots

The developer Cygames published a series of screenshots of the JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink, showing a little more of the animations, characters and environments. In addition, the game received an unprecedented gameplay trailer, running in 4K and with English subtitles.

The virtual event Granblue Fantasy FES 2020, which took place on December 12 and 13, came up with numerous news about the long-awaited title Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which has been in production for over 4 years. With many gameplay scenes, information about mechanics, official arts and new characters, the game is getting closer and closer to becoming reality.

The new gameplay video shows, now in 4K and with English subtitles, one of the missions that will be available in the game, leading the team of warriors to face a terrible threat on a ship. In just under 25 minutes, it is possible to observe various heroes’ abilities, as well as the strategies used to defeat hordes of enemies and bosses.



