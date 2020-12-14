Granblue Fantasy: Relink Confirms Release for 2022

Cygames Action RPG is coming not only to PS4 but also to PlayStation 5. New details on the state of development of the game, alpha and beta.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will come to PlayStation 5. The new project from the Japanese studio Cygames has confirmed during a broadcast dedicated to the entire Granblue series that the new iteration of the series will also see the light of day on the new generation of Sony consoles in 2022 and not only PS4, as it was initially contemplated.

Although the information related to the title comes in a trickle, the studio has shared the current status of the project and shows the evolution it has undergone since its announcement last August 2016, when Project Re: LINK was revealed. Initially in the hands of PlatinumGames, in 2019 there was a change in the internal structure of the development and everything happened at the hands of Cygames herself, who is assuming everything related to its progress herself.

The title is already playable, but two great steps remain in its development

Currently, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is in Alpha state: “various features and resources are either not finalized or using temporary assets; but the game is generally in a playable state in its entirety ”, they explain. Once the Alpha state ends, it will go to a Beta version, where it is planned to add new functions and resources in the gameplay; they also hope that the main bugs and glitches will be fully identified for their elimination. “The game should then be close to its launch date,” they assume.

Finally, the Master version, what we consider in the West as the price step to the gold version. It will be at that moment when the game is “three or six months” away from its launch and the already contemplated patches day one. From 6:16:50 to 6:39:50 of the video that we attach in the news we can see the latest gameplay demonstration presented at the Granblue Fantasy Fes 2020 event.

We will have more details on the title, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which is arousing more and more excitement in Japan soon.



