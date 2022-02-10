Gran Turismo Sophy: This Is The Artificial Intelligence Capable Of Beating Professional Drivers

Gran Turismo: Polyphony Digital and Sony AI have introduced the new AI system capable of competing at the level of the best professional Gran Turismo Sport players. Polyphony Digital, responsible for the PlayStation Gran Turismo driving saga and who are about to launch the seventh numbered installment on the market, and Sony AI, the division of the Japanese giant dedicated to the research and development of artificial intelligence, have presented Gran Turismo Sophy, a new AI system that both companies have been working on for some time and that has achieved great results applied to Gran Turismo Sport, being able to rival professional drivers of the title and even beat the best.

“A revolutionary racing AI agent”

Thus, and through an official Sony AI blog, those responsible for Sophy explain the surprising results obtained by its new artificial intelligence system applied to Gran Turismo Sport, all through virtual training through which it has obtained “skills race to challenge and outperform some of the world-class Gran Turismo drivers.”

So much so, that Sophy has been able to assimilate the complex physics simulation systems of Gran Turismo Sport, in addition to analyzing the behavior of the rest of the human drivers, all of this by interpreting the layout of the circuit and choosing the most appropriate action at all times. depending on the circumstances in the race. And it is that as if it were a human pilot, he has the ability to anticipate the movements of his rivals and compete without resorting to indiscriminate attacks or crashes.

Such is the enthusiasm for this new step in the development of AI that Kenichiro Yoshida himself, CEO of Sony, has shared a video that you can see on these lines in which he highlights the great work of both companies, demonstrating “the potential we have to effectively utilize PlayStation’s cloud gaming infrastructure for large-scale AI training purposes.”