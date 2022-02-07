Gran Turismo 7 Will Let You Import Sport Liveries and Decals

Gran Turismo 7: Players who are waiting for Gran Turismo 7 to arrive after spending a good few hours with Gran Turismo Sport can be relieved that at least part of those hours can be spent on the new game. That’s because it has been confirmed that you will be able to import your liveries and decals from the previous game to the latest one.

The information came from Kazunori Yamauchi himself, producer of Gran Turismo 7. In a question and answer session, which was part of the State of Play promotion for the game, the people of GT Planet asked if there was any way to take advantage of these customizations of a title to the other. He replied flatly: “Yes, you will be able to migrate this stuff from GT Sport to GT7”.

Liveries in particular have proven to be a very popular customization mechanic in GT Sport. It is estimated that in the first of the year, 51 million liveries had been created by its players. And now we have confirmation that all this work will not be lost by those who want to keep it.

It is also interesting to note that Gran Turismo 7 will have some new customization options for its livery, so it may be interesting to migrate not only to maintain it, but also to make some tweaks and adjustments with the new possibilities.

If there are no delays, Gran Turismo 7 will launch on PS4 and PS5 on March 4th.