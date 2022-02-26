Gran Turismo 7 Will Implement GT Sophy In A Future Update

Gran Turismo 7: Kazunori Yamauchi, director of Gran Turismo 7, reveals that the innovative AI they have worked on in their studio would already arrive in this installment. The launch of Gran Turismo 7 is accompanied by the news that we learned a few weeks ago, and it is the work of Polyphony Digital, creators of the saga, in a new artificial intelligence project. With the nickname of Gran Turismo Sophy, this AI would be able to beat the best Gran Turismo Sport players, wondering what place it would occupy in the future of the saga. This question already has an answer, and fortunately, it will be sooner rather than later, as explained by the creator of the saga, Kazunori Yamauchi.

This will be this new AI at the wheel

As anticipated by the Japanese creative, and absolute fan of speed on four wheels, GT Sophy would already arrive in Gran Turismo 7 through a future update. As Yamauchi explains, Sophy could be used in different ways. “It can be as a teacher teaching the players, a student learning sportsmanship from the players, or a friend to drive with.” What he did rule out is that a B-Spec mode will be implemented in the future in which players take on the role of team manager while Sophy is the one who runs the races.

However, just because we are going to see Sophy in Gran Turismo 7 does not mean that she is finished and capable of everything. Yamauchi acknowledges that she still has her limitations, having only been trained on a few Gran Turismo Sport circuits, in specific conditions and specific combinations of cars. So far it hasn’t been tested with weather changes, for example, but Sony America’s head of its AI division, Peter Wurman, says he hopes “these techniques will continue to work under different conditions.”

As for Sophy’s driving skills, those less skilled need not worry, as the goal of the AI ​​is “to be able to give players all kinds of exciting racing experiences”, being able not to drive slower, but yes as if it were a less experienced driver.

Gran Turismo 7 is already falling, specifically next Friday, March 4, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.