Gran Turismo 7 will go the extra mile in every detail

During the FIA ​​Certified Gran Turismo Championships that took place from December 18 to 20 this year, the director of the Polyphony Digital studio, Kazunori Yamauchi, revealed that he “will not make any concessions” regarding the production of the details of Gran Turismo 7, confirming that the new title of the sports franchise should take the levels of caprice to another level.

According to Yamauchi, the developer Polyphony Digital will maintain the level of excellence that was established in the Gran Turismo franchise, adding “an incredible amount of attention” both in the graphics aspects and in the handling mechanics. “We always seek the best at Polyphony Digital. We don’t want to compromise on anything. We want to deliver the best to everyone. And this is no longer just my thinking, but it is the mentality of all about 200 employees of our company,” commented the CEO.

In addition, the creator of the saga treated attention to details as something traditional of Japanese studios when he affirmed that it is cultural for his people to strive to deliver each of the details, comparing the creative processes to a “deity”. “How much attention you give to small details, how to perfect them, improve them and give incredible attention to them is our style of production,” he concluded.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released in 2021 for the PS5, with no confirmed date yet.



