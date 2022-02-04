Gran Turismo 7 Will Feature The Participation Of Rosalía, Among Other Artists

Gran Turismo 7 will feature an album in which some of the latest songs by today’s leading artists, such as Rosalía, have been compiled. Gran Turismo 7 will receive its own official music album. Entitled Find Your Line, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Columbia Record will collaborate to compile a collection of musical themes. Among them, Bizcochito stands out, one of the songs from Rosalía’s next album.

All tracks from the Gran Turismo 7 Find Your Line Album

Fanatix: Vroom feat. Idris Elba, Davido, Koffee, Moelogo, Lil’ TJay

Bring Me the Horizon: Moon Over the Castle

Major Lazer: I Don’t Care feat. Louis and the Yakuza

Nothing But Thieves: Life’s Coming in Slow

Kim Dracula: Unstoppable

Rosalia: Cupcake

Disciples: Squad feat. Gold Link

London Grammar: Baby It’s You (George Fitzgerald Remix)

Jawsh 685: Drift

Moon Over The Castle is a special nod directly to fans of the saga. The English group has made its own reinterpretation of one of the classic themes of Gran Turismo. Masahiro Ando composed the original version for the first installment; since then it is one of the hallmarks of the saga.

Themes will be available in-game as part of replay mode. In addition, the album will be linked to the 25th anniversary edition of Gran Turismo 7 in both physical and digital formats. Among its bonuses will participate the collection. You can read its contents at this link.