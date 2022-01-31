Gran Turismo 7 Will Be The Protagonist Of A New State of Play; Date And Time

Gran Turismo 7: We tell you when and at what time the State of Play will be held starring Gran Turismo 7, the new installment of Polyphony Digital for PS5 and PS4. Gran Turismo 7 will star in the next edition of State of Play. The PlayStation broadcast promises “more than 30 minutes of new images and details” of the latest work by Kazunori Yamauchi. It will be held on February 2 at 11:00 p.m. (CET) through the official channels of the publisher.

Remember that the title will go on sale from March 4 exclusively for PS5 and PS4 systems. In the new generation version, it will require a download of 89.4 GB in digital format, not counting the extra that the first day patch will add. From the PlayStation website, however, they point out that you will have to free up at least 110 GB of storage.

Gran Turismo 7: this is its 25th anniversary edition

The simulator will have a single special edition in physical and digital format that brings together the two versions. The 25th Anniversary Edition of Gran Turismo 7 includes a special metal case inside a cardboard sleeve bearing the frame logo. The included disc corresponds to the PS5 version; PS4 users will find a code inside to redeem their digital game on the PS Store. If you make the leap to the new generation you can do it from it for only 10 euros.

In addition, you will find the following ingame bonuses:

1 million game credits

Toyota GR Yaris with a specific design for each country

30 PSN avatars from partner manufacturers

Gran Turismo Original Soundtrack (Digital)

Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition can be pre-ordered from regular retailers and the PS Store for a suggested retail price of €99.99. On the other hand, if you opt for the standard edition, the prices are: €79.99 on PS5 and €69.99 on PS4 to buy Gran Turismo 7.