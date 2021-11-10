Gran Turismo 7 Will Be The Delivery With More Tuning Options Of The Entire Saga

Gran Turismo 7 is getting closer and closer to its premiere on PS5 and PS4. The Polyphony Digital title seeks to become the most complete installment of the entire saga; And for this it is necessary to advance on all fronts, including the return of classic modes that help to highlight the three fundamental keys of the license: competition, collection and personalization. Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of the saga, has explained in a new video all the vehicle customization options; It will be the delivery with the most tuning options to date.

“Gran Turismo 7 is going to include the largest amount of available parts ever seen in the series to be able to tune cars. This will offer players more possibilities to customize the vehicles as they prefer, ”says Yamauchi, who ensures that even the smallest adjustments will make a difference.

This seventh numbered installment will bring back the GT Auto, the virtual workshop where we can modify the cars and customize them as we want. This function was absent in GT Sport. From suspensions to brakes through tires, transmission and other modifications of aesthetic and aerodynamic character will be available in each car; everything to the user’s taste.

Gran Turismo 7 will debut on PS5 and PS5 on March 4, 2022

Gran Turismo 7 will arrive on PS5 and PS4 in physical and digital format on March 4, 2022. The game will include two graphic modes, one of them prioritizing a rate of 60 images per second; the other, visual fidelity in native 4K resolution. As Yamauchi himself explained to us in a recent interview, the game will have loading times of just one second on PS5: “When it comes to loading times, I don’t think you’ll be able to appreciate them at all […] about a second”.