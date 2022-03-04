Gran Turismo 7: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Gran Turismo 7: We tell you where to buy, price and editions of Gran Turismo 7, now available on PS5 and PS4. Polyphony Digital returns with a main delivery of height. Gran Turismo 7 arrives on PS5 and PS4 almost ten years after the last main installment. Polyphony Digital debuts in the new generation with the “symphony orchestra of motorsports”, as we said in our analysis. We tell you everything you need to keep in mind so you don’t miss its launch.

What price and editions does Gran Turismo 7 have?

Gran Turismo 7 goes on sale this March 4 at a recommended price of 69.95 on PS4 and 79.95 on PS5. Along with the standard edition, the 25th Anniversary Edition is marketed, which includes different bonuses depending on what format you buy it in. Its price rises to 99.95 euros.

Physical Edition

PS5 version on disc

PS4 version in digital format (code redeemable in PS Store)

Metal box with case

Toyota GR Yaris with a country-specific design

30 PSN avatars from manufacturers and partners

official soundtrack

1,000,000 Credits for the game

digital edition

Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4

Toyota GR Yaris with a country-specific design

Toyota Supra GT500 ’97 (Castrol Tom’s)

Porsche 917 Living Legend

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model

30 PSN avatars from manufacturers and partners

Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

1,500,000 Credits for the game

In addition, the 25th Anniversary Edition includes the following additional content if you buy it at GAME Spain stores.

Toyota Castrol (Castrol Tom’s)

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model

Porsche 917 Living Legend

100,000 Credits for the game