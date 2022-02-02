Gran Turismo 7 State of Play; Time And How To See The News Of The Game Online

State of Play: We tell you what time and how to watch live streaming of the State of Play today, February 2, with Gran Turismo 7 news for PS5 and PS4. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital have summoned all lovers of the Gran Turismo saga for one of the most anticipated moments until its launch: a State of Play dedicated entirely to Gran Turismo 7. The ambitious new installment in the saga by Kazunori Yamauchi wants to make everything completely clear before its premiere on PS5 and PS4 this March 4. And yes, this event will be dedicated exclusively to GT7: there will be no news of other titles. We tell you how to watch streaming online tonight with schedules in Spain and Latin America

How to watch the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play live for PS5 and PS4

To follow the State of Play of Gran Turismo 7 live we have two options: connect to the PlayStation Twitch channel or from its YouTube channel. In Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands), the State of Play will begin at 23:00 (CET) this Wednesday, February 2, 2022 and will last “more than 30 minutes” with new images and details of the driving game that PS5 and PS4 users will receive in a matter of weeks.

“Don’t miss out on all the novelties of the title that is going to celebrate the last 150 years of car culture in a delivery that is going to be the most ambitious Gran Turismo experience in its 25-year history,” PlayStation anticipates.

What time is the PS5 and PS4 State of Play of Gran Turismo 7 in Spain and Latin America?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 p.m.

Chile: at 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 5:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 p.m.

Panama: at 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Peru: at 5:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 6:00 p.m.