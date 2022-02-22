Gran Turismo 7 Starts The Race In Its Launch Trailer In Spanish

Gran Turismo 7: The video game, which will go on sale on March 4 on PS4 and PS5, reviews its main features in the video. 3, 2, 1…GT! Engines growl, gravel kicks up and wheels scrape as Gran Turismo 7 cars roll down the road. The title developed by Polyphony Digital is only a few weeks away from its arrival and with gas tanks well loaded. Sony Interactive Entertaiment has just presented the launch trailer completely in Spanish, which you can see just above these lines.

As they point out in the press release, the video is titled ¡3, 2, 1… GT! and it is localized into Spanish with the voice of Claudio Serrano, the actor who plays Batman and many other movie and video game characters. The clip, barely 30 seconds long, shows the game in action and includes “different references to all the possibilities that Gran Turismo 7 is going to offer” when it hits stores.

Collecting, tuning and racing

“This is more than a race,” Serrano says. “It’s a journey. Find your passion, find your motivation, find your line.” The title goes beyond racing and offers a multitude of options that range from collecting to design and tuning, without forgetting the possibility of capturing each of the planes thanks to Photo Mode.

Gran Turismo 7 is an intergenerational video game, which means that it will be released on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4. It was originally announced as a next-generation exclusive, but given the current situation with new systems still suffering from component shortages, everything seems to indicate that previous consoles still have life ahead of them.

God of War: Ragnarök is also planned for the two Japanese consoles, as well as Horizon Forbidden West, already available from February 18.