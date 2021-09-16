Gran Turismo 7 Should Bring Previous Features, But In An Improved Way

The new trailer for Gran Turismo 7 unveiled during PlayStation Showcase 2021 has racing fans very much looking forward to the game’s arrival next year. And to add to the excitement, Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of the series, gave an interview revealing a little more than we can expect from this upcoming title.

According to Kazunori, the weather conditions will be a complete simulation, with acceleration 100 times faster than real time, even affecting the temperature of the air and the surface of the track, and humidity.

“We have a simulation of where rain would create a water level. When a car goes over it, the water will splash to the side, so some parts will dry faster than others. time passes and the water starts to dry in different places” explained Yamauchi.

The new game should also bring features from its predecessors, such as, for example, following the GT Sport damage model, but in an improved way. Furthermore, we can expect different responses in vehicle customizations to make driving more natural, greater precision of controls and the use of DualSense haptics functions to recreate ABS brake vibrations.

Another interesting detail is that the title will have cross-play between PS4 and PS5, allowing gamers of both consoles to enjoy it together, but the franchise creator did not comment on PSVR support.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022, and will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.